The black honey of Mount Ida's bees

We all know honey with its distinctive golden color. It is sweet and one of the best products that nature has bestowed upon us. Yet the bees living up in the Kaz Mountains, also known as Mount Ida in Greek mythology, produce a special kind of honey, which is actually black in color.



The honey, which is called pine honey, recently won an award at the 8th International Honey Contest that took place in the U.S.



The research conducted by professor Abdurrahim Koçyiğit of Bezmialem Waqf University and a team of nine scientists took a year and a half to complete. It is claimed that this unique honey attracts cancerous cells in the body and has the potential to cure most types of cancer.



This "miracle honey" is produced by the bees in the oxygen-filled foothills of Mount Ida. The bees use pollen from pine and chestnut trees as well as the endemic plants of the region.



There are 32 different endemic plants in the foothills of Mount Ida which are believed to give black honey the features it has. The bees produce this honey in June and continue throughout the summer. The honey producers begin to collect the product in September.



Black honey can be consumed as regular honey or to give flavor to your drinks and so forth. Experts also advise consuming a spoon each day for its curative effects.