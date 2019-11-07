Cherry trees blossom out of season, shocking producers in western Turkey

Earth is getting warmer and, unfortunately, nature is confused. Under normal climate conditions, the cherry trees of western Turkey start to blossom in late March and hold onto their flowers until they become fruits. However, amid an unusually warm November, the cherry and plum trees in Manisa province have blossomed, shocking producers who say they have never seen anything like this before.

Orchard owner Salim Çetin said the blossoming trees in his field have shocked him and passersby. Çetin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been cultivating the land for the last 30 years and has never seen cherry and plum trees blossoming at this time of year.

"When I arrived at my field, I was struck by the view. This is the first time I have seen these trees blossoming in November. They look like they are ready to turn into fruits. This is not something usual," Çetin said.