Turkey will not accept double standards in EU relations, Erdoğan says

Before departing for the Turkey-EU Summit to be held in Bulgaria's Varna on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Turkish officials will remind their European counterparts once again that Turkey does not have any tolerance for double standards in its EU relations.

Addressing reporters in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, Erdoğan said that EU membership is still a strategic goal for Turkey and the government aims to continue the accession talks. He noted that Turkey will convey its position to EU officials during the summit that obstacles in front of membership to the bloc should be lifted.

Erdoğan once again underlined that the 28-nation-bloc have failed to keep its promises of funding and visa liberalization in the refugee deal, and this issue will also be discussed in the summit.

He added that Turkey expects unconditional support from the EU in its struggle against terror.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...