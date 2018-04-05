Envoy says Hungary supports Turkey's EU accession, praises efforts on security

Hungarian Ambassador to Turkey Gabor Kiss said Thursday that his country supports Turkey's accession process to the European Union (EU) and commends Turkey's efforts for the bloc's security.

Kiss met Zeki Gül, mayor of central Çorum province, and offered to make any Hungarian city and Çorum sister cities.

"We had friendly relations in history. Political relations between the two countries are also excellent nowadays," Kiss said during his visit.

He praised Turkey's active role in accepting millions of refugees and fighting terrorism.

"We appreciate Turkey for hosting nearly 3.5 million Syrian refugees. We support Turkey's EU accession process and we also praise Turkey's efforts for European Union's (EU) security," he said.

He also underlined that Hungary was one of the first countries to condemn the July 15 coup attempt.

He pointed out that he has been in Turkey for seven years and visited touristic spots including Istanbul, Kayseri and Trabzon.

"Turkey has had difficulties in relations with the EU recently. We will evaluate Mr. Ambassador's sister city offer in our municipal council," Mayor Gül said.