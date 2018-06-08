Austria’s decision to close mosques, expel imams outcome of racist wave, Presidential Spox Kalın says

The Austrian government's decision to shut down seven mosques and potential expulsion of up to 60 Turkish imams drew the ire of Ankara, which said that it is the outcome of an ongoing "anti-Islam, racist and discriminatory populist wave."

Austria's right-wing government said Friday that it is closing seven mosques and plans to expel imams in a crackdown on "political Islam" and foreign financing of religious groups.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the government is shutting a Turkish nationalist mosque in Vienna and dissolving a group called the Arab Religious Community that runs six mosques.

Images that emerged in April of children in the Turkish-backed mosque playing dead and reenacting the World War I battle of Gallipoli had previously caused controversy. The photos of children, published by the Falter weekly, showed the young boys in camouflage uniforms marching, saluting, waving Turkish flags and then playing dead. Their "corpses" were then lined up and draped in the flags.

The actions by the government are based on a 2015 law that, among other things, prevents religious communities from getting funding from abroad. Interior Minister Herbert Kickl said Friday the residence permits of around 60 imams employed by ATIB (Austria Turkey Islamic Union), a group that oversees Turkish mosques in Austria, are being reviewed because of concerns about such financing.

"The circle of people possibly affected by these measures - the pool that we're talking about - comprises around 60 imams," Kickl said, adding that a total of 150 people risked losing their right to residence.

Kickl said that, in two cases, permits have already been revoked. Five more imams were denied first-time permits.

ATIB is an independent organization but receives funding and personnel from Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

ATIB itself condemned the photos at the time, calling the "highly regrettable" event and said that "called off before it had even ended."

Turkish Presidency Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın harshly criticized the decision through Twitter posts on Friday, saying: "Austria's decision to close seven mosques and expel imams is a reflection of the Islamophobic, racist and discriminatory wave in this country. It is an attempt to target Muslim communities for the sake of scoring cheap political points."

"The Austrian government's ideologically charged practices are in violation of universal legal principles, social integration policies, minority rights and the ethics of co-existence. Efforts to normalize Islamophobia and racism must be rejected under all circumstances," he added.

Kurz, who leads the center-right People's Party, became chancellor in December in a coalition with the anti-migration and far-right Freedom Party.

In campaigning for last year's election, both coalition parties called for tougher immigration controls, quick deportations of asylum-seekers whose requests are denied and a crackdown on radical Islam. The government recently announced plans to ban girls in elementary schools and kindergartens from wearing headscarves, adding to existing restrictions on veils.

"Parallel societies, political Islam and tendencies toward radicalization have no place in our country," Kurz told reporters in Vienna. He added that the government's powers to intervene "were not sufficiently used" in the past.

Friday's measures are "a first significant and necessary step in the right direction," said Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, the Freedom Party's leader. "If these measures aren't enough, we will if necessary evaluate the legal situation here or there."

Turkey's relations with Austria have long been strained, with Kurz calling on the European Union to break off negotiations on Ankara joining the bloc.

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Kurz, saying: "This immoral chancellor has a problem with us."

"He's throwing his weight around and making a scene," Erdoğan went on.

Austria, a country of 8.8 million people, has roughly 600,000 Muslim inhabitants, most of whom are Turkish or have families of Turkish origin.