Turkey, EU to hold political dialogue meeting

Turkey and the European Union are expected to hold a "political dialogue" meeting today to discuss several issues regarding Turkey's membership processes.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that developments in Turkey's negotiation process with the EU, financial cooperation including pre-accession funds and visa liberalization, the customs union, energy, trade, the fight against terrorism and migration issues will be on the agenda.

"An exchange of views on regional and international issues, particularly Syria, Iraq and the Middle East peace process will also take place," the statement had also said.

During the meeting, the Turkish delegation will be led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı, while the EU delegation will be headed by Deputy Secretary-General Jean Christophe Belliard, and Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, Christian Danielsson.

Turkey applied for membership in the European Economic Community (a precursor to the EU) in 1987. It became eligible for EU membership in 1997 and accession talks began in 2005.