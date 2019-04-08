Ankara warns EU not to interfere in election process

Turkey has warned the EU against interfering in the former's domestic affairs and the post-election process carried out under the country's top election board as the legal process continues to determine the final results of the recent local elections.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said yesterday that the EU's call on Turkey to recognize the results, amid an ongoing process by the election commission to evaluate objections, was recorded as an "unfortunate blunder."

"It is a matter of rule of law to await conclusion of the objections that were made to top election body," Aksoy said in a statement, stressing that Turkish people showed their commitment to democracy by going to polls once again with a participation rate "rarely seen in European countries." Aksoy's remarks came after European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans last week called on ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to recognize election results.

The spokesman also emphasized that the European officials' arbitrary comments disrespecting the legal process were unfortunate as Turkey continues its reform process with great commitment. "We invite the EU not to erode the democratic and legal values it represents, for the sake of political ambitions," the spokesman said. Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun last week made a similar announcement after comments from U.S. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino, invited all parties in Turkey to accept the provisional results of the March 31 local elections, following numerous objections from parties to re-evaluate invalid votes and other votes due to suspected irregularities in the voting system. "We urge all parties, including foreign governments, to respect the legal process and refrain from taking any steps that may be construed as meddling in Turkey's internal affairs," Altun said on his official media account.