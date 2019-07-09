Europe hasn’t fulfilled migrant deal despite Turkey’s ‘invaluable contribution’: Erdoğan

Turkey has played a key role in assisting refugees and stemming the flow of irregular migrants to Europe, but its European neighbors have failed to come through on their commitments of support, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday at a summit in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Erdoğan told participants at the Southeast European Countries Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Sarajevo that Turkey has made an "invaluable contribution" to the security of Europe. He noted that Turkey's efforts have significantly reduced the transition of migrants to Europe and prevented tragedies in the Aegean, a route irregular migrants have used to reach Greece.

"We have made invaluable contributions to the security of the entire European continent, particularly to the Balkan countries. However, we did not see the support and humanitarian attitude that we expect from our European friends during this difficult time," Erdoğan said.

"Contribution commitments to our country were not fulfilled. Only 2.5 billion euros of the 6 billion euros were released," he said, referring to the 2016 migration pact with the EU promising 6 billion euros ($6.72 billion) in financial aid in exchange for Turkey taking back irregular migrants from Greece.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey hosts more than 4 million refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians. He said the country has spent $37 billion on their welfare, according to the U.N., the most of any country in terms of national income.

Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement in 2016 to find a solution to the influx of refugees heading to the union. According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens was also promised under the agreement.

Lastly, the customs union was also promised to be updated in accordance with the deal. In exchange for these promises, Turkey took the responsibility of discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions for refugees.

Despite significant developments in the control of migration traffic, the EU has not delivered on its commitments in the deal.

Erdoğan arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday to attend the two-day SEECP Summit. His visit includes bilateral meetings with members of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidential Council and with other participating leaders, as well as a visit to Turkish soldiers deployed as part of the Turkish Military Representative to the European Union Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

On Tuesday, Erdoğan will commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were massacred by Bosnian-Serb forces under President Slobodan Milosevic and General Ratko Mladic.