Britain escorts Russian warship near UK waters amid strained relations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON
Published
Royal Navy frigate HMS St Albans escorting Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov as it passes close to UK territorial waters through the North Sea in an image handed out by Britain's Royal Navy.
British officials said Tuesday that the Royal Navy has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near U.K. waters.

The HMS St. Albans with 190 sailors on board was used to escort the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate through what British officials called "areas of national interest" on Christmas Day.

In addition, a Royal Navy helicopter was used to track other Russian vessels in the area.

The navy says there has been a recent surge in Russian vessels traveling near U.K. waters. Officials say that on Christmas Eve, a navy vessel was used to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and English Channel.

Defense Secretary Gavin William said Britain wouldn't tolerate aggression.

"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people and our national interests," he said.

The incidents at sea follow a difficult visit to Moscow by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson just before Christmas. Johnson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov disagreed on a number of policy points, reflecting increasing tensions between Britain and Russia.

British officials warned this month that Russian ships may cut undersea internet cables in a bid to disrupt communications and commerce.

