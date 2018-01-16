   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

At least 20 injured as German school bus crashes into house

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
MANNHEIM, Germany
Published
Firefighters stand beside a school bus which crashed into a house wall in Eierbach near Mannheim, southern Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo)
Firefighters stand beside a school bus which crashed into a house wall in Eierbach near Mannheim, southern Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo)

At least 20 people have been injured after a school bus crashed into a house in southwestern Germany.

The bus drove into the wall of a house in the town of Eberbach in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg on Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman in the city of Mannheim said.

There were children among the injured, she said.

Three rescue helicopters were at the scene, but the spokeswoman was unable to give further details.

A local radio station said three children were seriously injured and the driver had slight injuries.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Belgian rescuers found two dead bodies early Tuesday at the site of...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS