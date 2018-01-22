France, Germany pledge closer ties with new bilateral treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged to agree on a new French-German treaty this year to deepen cooperation between the two countries. In a joint statement yesterday, both leaders say they will seek closer economic ties and convergence on tax issues.

They also want to develop a common diplomatic approach, boost cooperation on foreign affairs and security including the fight against terrorism, and "defend more effectively French-German common interest and values."

"We are doing that in order to bring the people in our countries even closer together. And we do it to give the whole of Europe a new boost, to make it even stronger," Merkel said in a joint video podcast as the countries prepare to seal a new bilateral compact.

The statement was timed to commemorate 55 years since the signing of the 1963 Elysée friendship treaty, which marked the reconciliation between France and Germany after World War II.

The leaders also pledged to improve cooperation in education and research and to develop joint proposals for climate protection.