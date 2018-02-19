President Macron clashes with EU over Brexit, proposed reforms

EU leaders face difficult talks this week on the thorny issues of how to plug holes in the post-Brexit budget and choose a successor for European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

A special one-day summit in Brussels on Friday of the 27 leaders without Britain is meant to be a key step in the roadmap to a leaner and more unified bloc after Britain leaves in just over a year.

However cracks have already appeared between French President Emmanuel Macron, leading the charge for a reformed Europe, and Juncker with his federalist vision of how top EU officials should be chosen in future.

President Macron's approval rating has fallen below 50 percent to its lowest level since October last year, a poll showed yesterday, as the government pushes ahead with plans to shake up France's costly civil service.

In a February 7-17 survey by pollster Ifop for the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, 44 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Macron, down 6 points from Ifop's previous poll in January.

It was the lowest approval rating for Macron since October, when it stood at 42 percent.

The government announced plans in early February to modernize the public administration in a country with one of the highest public spending ratios in the world.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would have no qualms about making changes in the public sector, even if it encounters resistance. His budget minister Gerald Darmanin also said a voluntary redundancy plan for government employees could be a possible move.

The French president has been seeking reformation of the European Union from the inside, however his low approval ratings at home are casting some doubts as to how much impact he can have on the bloc.

The row means the EU's attempts to overcome the shock of losing a major member are running into the classic problems that have bedeviled it for its six decades of existence: money and sovereignty.

Juncker was picked after European elections in 2014 by a controversial "Spitzenkandidat" system - German for "lead candidate" - under which the political group with the most votes gets to nominate its candidate for the job.

Both the European Parliament and Juncker back a repeat after the May 2019 European election, saying it gives the public a direct say in who heads the commission, the EU's powerful executive arm.

European Council President Donald Tusk - who coordinates summits and represents the EU member states - is expected to lay out options at the summit, including whether to continue with the Spitzenkandidat system.

Leaders are expected to say it is their own "right and obligation" to choose the commission chief, while "taking into account" the views of parliament, as the EU treaties state, an EU source told AFP.

Many national leaders are bitterly opposed to the Spitzenkandidat process, saying it sidelines democratically elected heads of government in favor of a backroom deal by Brussels-based political parties, and also makes the job of commission chief too political.

Macron this week slammed the Brussels establishment as ideologically incoherent and called for a "political revamp" to give the commission a clear mandate, defined by the national leaders.

Juncker however said earlier this week that the Spitzenkandidat system was "completely logical". He also called for the commission chief's job to be merged with Tusk's.

The row has become particularly fierce after the European Parliament earlier this month dealt Macron a slap by voting against "transnational lists" -- which would allow 30 of the 73 seats vacated by Britain to be elected on pan-European tickets, instead of directly to constituencies.

"Why should we have Spitzenkandidaten if we have no transnational list for elections?!" Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tweeted.