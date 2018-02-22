   
Russia releases opposition figure Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released by police on Thursday less than an hour after he was detained in Moscow.

Navalny tweeted that he had been released and given a document on legal procedures against him for organizing unsanctioned protests.

"I don't know what it was and why seven people detained me," Navalny tweeted.

The anti-corruption campaigner has been repeatedly jailed for organizing unauthorized protest rallies throughout the country. He aimed to run for president in next month's election, but was denied a place on the ballot because of a fraud conviction that many view as politically motivated.
