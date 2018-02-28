Olympic Committee reinstates Russia after doping scandal

Russia says the IOC has reinstated the country to the Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

IOC later confirmed that the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee had been lifted after no further Russian athletes tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang.

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

In quotes carried by the TASS news agency, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said a letter had been received earlier Wednesday from the IOC announcing the nation's reinstatement.

"I would like to thank our athletes who were able to perform well even despite the provocations," Zhukov said. "I thank the fans who did not cross the line and what could result in sanctions. Today's IOC's decision is very important for us. The ROC is an absolutely full-fledged member of the Olympic family."

Two of the more than 160 athletes competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia in South Korea tested positive for banned substances, including a curler who had to forfeit his bronze medal.