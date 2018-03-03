Most Germans view SPD to be ‘unfit for government'

German's Social Democratic Party (SPD) was presented with hotchpotch results in last Thursdays polling results conducted by DeutschlandTrend.

The majority of respondents, 57 percent, either fully or partially agreed that the party "understands the cares and concerns of the people;" however these results, compared to the rest of the poll's questions and the answers given, should not encourage the SPD at any rate.

While 43 percent said that the party has "the right policies to solve the most important problems facing the country, 58 percent believe that its leadership is unfit for government, 64 percent believe that the party is not credible and 78 percent said that the party is not united.

The vote came just days after the SPD announces the results of the vote on whether its members would accept yet another ‘Grand Coalition' with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her conservative CSU/CDU coalition.

In contrast to the SPD, despite Merkel's own rising unpopularity in the eyes of the German people, 60 percent believe that the party is united, 53 percent said it is credible, but 47 percent say it doesn't have the right policies to solve the country's problems.

Furthermore, 43 percent said that the CDU does not fully understand the people's concerns, but surprisingly 75 percent believe that it is fit for government.

The SPD's woes do not end there though, as the critical vote could have severe consequences not only for a future government but for the future of the party itself.

If the almost half a million members of its members vote "no" for a coalition agreement, it would mean more uncertainty in the country five months after elections.

In 2013, 75.96 per cent of SPD members voted in favor of a so-called grand coalition with the conservatives. This time around, the party is split on the issue.

After the SPD won just 20.5 per cent of the vote in September's parliamentary elections - the lowest since 1949 - its then leader, Martin Schulz, said that he would take his party into opposition and ruled out reforming a coalition with Merkel's conservative bloc.

Schulz has made many U-turns since, relaunching talks with Merkel and her Bavarian-based allies.

The costs amount to around 1.5 million euros, according to the SPD. No hall will be rented for the counting, unlike in 2013 when the votes were counted in an old post station. This time, the counting will take place at SPD headquarters.

The difficult process of attempting to form a government has resulted in additional expenses for the SPD, including for the special party congress to get the green light to even enter into negotiations with the conservatives.

Due to the poor election results there is also less money available from party financing.

The special party congress and the vote cost the SPD around an extra 2.5 million euros.

An additional party congress will now also be held on April 22 in Wiesbaden to elect a new party leader to replace Martin Schulz.

If SPD members vote "no," Merkel could attempt to govern without a fixed majority, looking to different partners to form majorities for foreign military missions or the budget. But this would leave her constantly vulnerable to being toppled in a vote of no confidence.

The process of holding new elections in case members say "no" is not easy. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier would first have to propose someone for election as chancellor in the Bundestag.

Without a coalition, there would likely be no absolute majority for Merkel. In the third round of voting, a relative majority would suffice.

Steinmeier would then have to decide whether to appoint Merkel as chancellor of a minority government, or whether he would dissolve parliament. New elections would then have to be held within 60 days.