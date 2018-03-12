Attacker shot dead after wounding guard outside Iranian ambassador's house in Vienna

Police say an Austrian attacker was shot and killed by the guard he wounded outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna.

The 26-year-old assailant's motive for the attack, which took place around 11:30 p.m. (2230 GMT), was unclear and the local branch of the domestic intelligence and anti-terror agency is looking into the case, a police spokesman said.

"The attacker stabbed the soldier repeatedly. He was only saved by a stab-proof vest," the spokesman said, adding that the two men ended up grappling on the ground.

"The soldier defended himself well and was then able to reach for his service weapon and fire shots," he added.

Police ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the Austrian capital, which is also home to many international organizations.