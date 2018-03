At least 15 people were injured when a tram collided with a lorry in central Germany on Monday.

Among the injured was the driver of the lorry, who was stuck in the vehicle with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

He had to be rescued by the fire department in the city of Kassel.

The lorry was transporting motor oil in 1,000-litre plastic tanks, one of which was damaged during the incident, causing oil to leak out.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.