Putin wants to cause trouble wherever he can, UK's Johnson says

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to cause trouble wherever he can so he can portray his country as strong again after the collapse of the Soviet Union, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I think Vladimir Putin ... feels that Russia lost out, so he wants to cause trouble wherever he can," Johnson told a committee of lawmakers, adding that Britain did not want a new Cold War.

"His principle audience for this is not us, it's his domestic audience who want, after what they see as all these humiliations, who want to feel that Russia is strong again."

Johnson also said the timing of an attack using military-grade nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England was probably connected to the weekend election won by Putin.

"The timing [of the attack in Salisbury] is probably more closely connected with the recent election in Russia," he said.

"And as many non-democratic figures do when facing an election or facing some critical political moment, it is often attractive to conjure up in the public imagination the notion of an enemy."

Tension between the U.K. and Russia has risen since the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being the perpetrator, while Moscow denies any involvement.