Britain's defense capabilities must evolve to keep up with Russia threat: UK minister

Britain's defense capabilities must evolve to keep step with the growing threat posed by Russia, Defense Minister Gavin Williamson said, as a standoff between Moscow and the West over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter deepened.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is using growing hybrid capabilities to subvert, undermine, and influence countries around the world," Williamson said in a column in Sunday's edition of Britain's Sunday Telegraph.

"It's vital for UK defense to keep evolving to meet the threats of tomorrow to keep our country safe and protect the hard-earned freedoms and way of life we enjoy today."

