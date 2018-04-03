German prosecutor seeks ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont's extradition

German prosecutors said Tuesday that they have requested a court's permission to extradite Catalonia's ousted president Carles Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest last month.

"The prosecutor's office of Schleswig-Holstein state applied for an extradition arrest warrant against former Catalonian regional president Carles Puigdemont from the superior regional court," it said in a statement.

Puigdemont has been held in a detention center in the northern German town of Neumuenster for just over a week after he was arrested in Germany on March 25.

Prosecutors in the state of Schleswig-Holstein said in a statement the accusation of rebellion included carrying out an anti-constitutional referendum even though violent clashes could be expected.