Over 20 hurt after subway trains collide in western Germany

Police say one subway train has run into another in the western German city of Duisburg, slightly injuring more than 20 people.

The German news agency dpa reports that the fire service says there were no serious injuries in Tuesday's accident.

The Auf dem Damm subway stop in the city's Meiderich district was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The news comes just weeks after two trams collided in central Cologne, injuring dozens of people. It later emerged that one of the tram drivers in that case had been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

