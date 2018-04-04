Turkey's Athens consulate attacked by Greek anarchist group

Neo-Nazi group claims responsibility for arson attack on Afghan refugee center in Greece

Turkey's Athens Consulate-General came under attack by a group of assailants, Consul-General Oya Yazar confirmed late Wednesday.

Greek media reported that an anti-government anarchist group who call themselves "Rouvikonas" claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yazar told Anadolu Agency that a group of 15 to 20 people came to the street where the consulate is located on Wednesday evening and began smearing the building's walls with red paint.

Fortunately no one was injured in the attack, however, the windows of the consulate's waiting room have been broken, Yazar said.

The assailants later escaped, she added.

Greek police said they were investigating the incident.