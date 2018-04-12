Over 400 right-wing extremism cases investigated in German armed forces

Germany is investigating more than 400 cases of possible right-wing extremism within the armed forces, local media reported Thursday.

The Military Counter-Intelligence Service was looking at 431 cases, of which 23 were new this year.

The official figures, as reported by the Funke media group, came from the Defense Ministry in response to a parliamentary question from left-wing lawmakers.

The ministry said in October last year that the army had discharged 18 service personnel because of right-wing extremism. In some cases, Nazi memorabilia had been discovered at army barracks.

One officer who was arrested on suspicion of planning a xenophobic attack was released in November due to lack of evidence.

"Instead of turning a blind eye, the government must finally take steps to drain the brown swamp among the troops," said a home affairs spokeswoman for The Left group, Ulla Jelpke.

Brown was the color of the uniforms worn by the Nazi paramilitary storm troopers before and during World War II.