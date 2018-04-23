Armenia’s PM Sargsyan resigns after days of mass protests, political turmoil

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned unexpectedly Monday, an apparent move to end massive anti-government protests. The surprise move, announced on his website, followed 10 days of protests in the capital, Yerevan, against Sargsyan's appointment as prime minister, which is part of a transition to a new governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

"I got it wrong," Sargsyan said in a statement issued by his office. "In the current situation there are several solutions, but I won't choose any of them. It's not my style. I am quitting the country's leadership and the post of prime minister of Armenia."

Opposition politician Nikol Pashinyan, a federal parliament member who was detained over the weekend, was released yesterday with fellow protesters. Police detained three opposition leaders, including Pashinyan, and nearly 200 protesters on Sunday, drawing a rebuke from the European Union. "So has everyone now understood that we have won?" Pashinyan told supporters shortly after his release in the capital Yerevan and before Sargsyan resigned.

The pressure on the 63-year-old to quit increased sharply when unarmed Armenian soldiers joined the anti-government protests in the capital Yerevan. A group of uniformed former soldiers and veterans who fought in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region seized by Armenians from neighboring Azerbaijan in a conflict that broke out at the end of the Soviet era, marched with the protesters to parliament. "We condemn the participation of a group of servicemen from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian armed forces who, violating the law, took part in an organized rally," the defense ministry said.

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets of Armenia's capital Monday. On the 11th day of demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country, young men in small groups briefly blocked roads in Yerevan and shouted slogans such as "Join us!" and "Victory" and the name of protest leader Pashinyan as drivers beeped their horns in support. Hundreds of students, some medical students in white coats, also marched arm-in-arm through the streets, holding Armenian flags.

The protests that began on April 13, center on the appointment of former President Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia's transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters the premier's. Under the terms of an amended constitution approved in 2015 by a referendum, the presidency will become largely ceremonial. Controversial constitutional amendments approved in 2015 have transferred governing powers from the presidency to the premier.

Pashinyan had earlier announced the "start of a peaceful velvet revolution" in the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million people. Last Wednesday, more than 16,000 rallied in central Yerevan's Republic Square, vowing to mount a nationwide campaign of "civil disobedience" in opposition to the Kremlin-backed Sargsyan who was elected by parliament to the post of prime minister after a decade serving as president. Pashinyan said that the protest movement's objective was to "change power" in Armenia through a nationwide campaign of "civil disobedience" and permanent sit-in protests inside government buildings.

Sargsyan's ally Armen Sarkisian, a former prime minister and ambassador to Britain, was sworn in as president last week after being elected by parliament in a vote that was meant to herald the start of a power shift to the premier and parliament.

Armenia, a country of 3 million people in the Southern Caucasus, seceded in 1991 from the then Soviet Union but still relies on Russia for aid and investment. Many Armenians accuse the government of corruption and mismanaging the economy.