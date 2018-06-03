   
Hamburg airport power outage grounds all planes, passengers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN
The international airport in Hamburg, Germany has suspended all flights because of a power outage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The dpa news agency quoted Hamburg Airport spokeswoman Stefanie Harder saying everyone was asked to leave the airport terminal Sunday as technicians tried to fix the problem.

Harder says she doesn't know why such a large area of the airport was affected by the power outage, thought to be the result of an electrical short.

The airport is the fifth-largest one in Germany. On an average Sunday, 200 planes land or take off from Hamburg.

