London station evacuated after reports of man on track with bomb, suspect arrested

British police said on Friday London's Charing Cross rail terminal had been evacuated after reports of man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.

"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station," British Transport Police said on Twitter.

The police said later they had arrested the man at the railway station. "A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."

Footage on social media showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station which handles services to the capital from southeast England.

Britain is on currently on its second highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.