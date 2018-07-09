Azerbaijan, Armenia to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh in Brussels

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on July 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev said Monday.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will meet on July 11, 2018, in Brussels. The personal representative of the (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also participate in the meeting," Hajiyev told Russian news agency RIA.

The spokesperson said the two sides are going to discuss the issue of Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The so-called Republic of Artsakh established in the region is not recognized by the international community, which considers the region as Azerbaijani territory.

The conflict, which ran from 1992 to 1994, resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides, in addition to displacing hundreds of thousands of people, mainly Azerbaijanis. Some 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory remains occupied as efforts to negotiate a settlement have failed and frequent clashes have continued.