German court sentences Zschaepe to life over 10 neo-Nazi murders in NSU trial

A German court found Wednesday defendant Beate Zschaepe guilty on 10 counts of murder in five-year-long National Socialist Underground (NSU) trial, sentences to life in prison.

The court in Munich has found Zschaepe guilty of murder over the killing of 10 people — most of them Turkish migrants — gunned down between 2000 and 2007 in a case that shocked Germany.

The 43-year-old was arrested in 2011, shortly after her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Together with the men, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, she had formed the National Socialist Underground, which pursued an ideology of white racial supremacy by targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin.

Additionally, Ralf Wohlleben has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for supplying a weapon used by the killers in the series of murders.

A third suspect, identified as Holger G, received a three-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization. A fourth, identified as Andre E, received two years and six months for the same charge.

The fifth and final suspect, Carsten S, who was underage at the time of the crimes, received a three-year youth detention sentence for aiding and abetting nine of the murders.

Authorities for years failed to attribute the killings and two bomb attacks to a far-right group, instead investigating nonexistent gangland ties of the victims.

NSU members killed eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman over seven years from 2000.

