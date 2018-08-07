Frankfurt airport partially evacuated after unauthorized entry

Police evacuated part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's biggest, on Tuesday over concerns that at least one person may have entered the facility's security area unchecked.

Federal police said they stopped boarding in area A of the airport's Terminal 1 and were clearing the security area.

Police spokeswoman Julia Thiel told The Associated Press that "there were indications that at least one person entered the security area in area A without authorization, and so we have to clear the security area."

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected.

Police on Saturday cleared and closed Terminal 2 and its satellite terminal at Munich Airport, Germany's second-biggest, after a 40-year-old woman slipped past security without being screened by personnel.

Nearly 330 flights were canceled between early Saturday and Sunday afternoon due to the incident, with over 32,000 passengers affected.

Some 2,000 passengers were stranded in the airport over Saturday night, sleeping on camping beds or staying in nearby hotels.