Thousands rally in Armenian capital on PM Pashinian's 100th day in office

Armenia’s Pashinian visits occupied Karabakh, says ready to restore ties with Turkey

Thousands of Armenians rallied on Friday in Yerevan in support of the anti-corruption reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, 100 days after mass anti-government protests propelled him to power.

Pashinian led thousands of supporters who marched through the streets of the Armenian capital before gathering in Yerevan's central Republic Square.

"I want to report to you on what has been done since I was elected prime minister hundred days ago," Pashinian ​told the rally.

After spearheading weeks of anti-government protests, Pashinian ​was elected as Prime Minister in May, promising to stamp out official graft.

His crackdown on corruption has sparked military ally Moscow's anger with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning Yerevan last month against targeting former officials.

Lavrov's warning came after former Armenian president Robert Kocharian was charged with tipping a 2008 election in favor of his pro-Moscow successor.

Armenia's foreign ministry quickly tried to reassure Moscow that its foreign policy priorities remain focused on strengthening allied relations with Russia.

"We want that our strategic partner Russia and other countries respect our new government, don't meddle in our internal affairs. It's none of their business who is being prosecuted in Armenia," 24-year-old student Aram Amaryan told AFP at Friday's rally.

Kocharian was on Monday released from pre-trial detention and announced a political comeback. Analysts said that the pro-Russian former leader is trying to mobilize opposition forces against Pashinian's government.