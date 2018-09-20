Build wall across Sahara to stop migrants, Trump tells Spain

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Spain should build a wall across the Sahara desert to stem migration from Africa, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said.

According to Borell, when he told Trump that Sahara desert stretched for more than 4,800 kilometers (3,000 miles), the U.S. president shrugged off his skepticism, saying: "The Sahara border can't be bigger than our border with Mexico."

The Spanish minister revealed the incident during a dinner ceremony in Madrid this week, offering no further details of his conversation with Trump.

Building a wall on 3,145-kilometer (1,954-mile) U.S.-Mexico border was one of the highlights of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "Build the wall!" was a frequent rallying cry during Trump's bid for presidency.