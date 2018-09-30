3 people missing after storm pounds Greece with heavy rain

A Mediterranean hurricane has hit Greece, triggering floods, cutting off power, and blocking highways in many places.

Greek authorities are looking for three missing people on a Greek island after a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm dumped heavy rain on the region.

The impact of the tropical "Medicane," called Zorba, was especially felt in the southern Peloponnesian region and around Athens, the capital.

General secretary for Civil Protection Yiannis Tafyllis told reporters Sunday that the hardest-hit areas so far have been around the cities of Corinth and Argos in the Peloponnese peninsula, which was hit by the storm Saturday, and the northern part of the island of Evia, off central Greece, where the three people went missing Sunday.





The storm's heavy rainfall and strong winds knocked down trees and flooded houses and workplaces.

Train service was canceled in southern Greece, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced.

Firefighters also said that they gotten 640 calls for help in the Peloponnesian region alone.

Some ships at ports around Athens are confined to dock, while flights from Athens International Airport saw delays.

Additionally, three people, including an elderly couple, were missing on Euboea Island in eastern Greece, officials added.

"Once again we're feeling hell," Kostas Bakoyannis, mayor of the central Greek town of Karpenisi, told Greek news agency AMNA.

"We fought rain and mud all night long night. There's a lot of damage."

He added that a state of emergency was declared in regions worst hit by the storm.