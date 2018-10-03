   
Maybot is back: UK PM May dances on stage at Conservative Party conference

British Prime Minister Theresa May danced her way onto the stage Wednesday at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.

Awkwardly grooving to ABBA's "Dancing Queen," May received a standing ovation from the audience as she entered the hall to give a speech.

The British prime minister's entrance immediately prompted social media users to declare that "Maybot is back."

May's peculiar dancing style came to the forefront during her recent trip to Africa. Her uncomfortable attempts to get foot-loose and boogie with young students in South Africa and then again in Kenya drew a wave of ridicule from internet users.

Due to her somewhat stiff dance moves, many compared the prime minister to a robot.

