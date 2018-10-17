18 killed, dozens injured by teen shooter at Crimea school

At least 18 people were killed and dozens others injured in an attack at a vocational college in the Crimean peninsula's port city of Kerch on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov who committed suicide inside the school, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

The committee, which changed its classification of terrorist attack to mass murder, initially said an explosive device rigged with metal fragments caused the carnage at the school. Yet Russian news media reported that at least some of the victims died in an attack by an unidentified gunman or gunmen.

Russian investigators later determined that the victims of the attack were killed by gun shots.

"Currently, there are 17 known deaths. The initial inspection of the bodies suggests that they died from gunshot wounds," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It added that a surveillance video showed a man entering the school "holding a gun."

The body added that the majority of casualties are teenagers.

The head of the college, Olga Grebennikova, said earlier that unknown gunmen had burst into the building, let off explosives and started shooting anyone in sight.

The school where the attack happened is a technical college that provides vocational training to teenage pupils.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, prompting international condemnation and Western sanctions. Kerch is the point on the peninsula where a bridge linking Crimea to Russia makes landfall on the Crimean side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the bridge to road traffic in May this year, getting behind the wheel of a truck to drive it across the bridge.