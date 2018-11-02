   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Spanish prosecutors seek up to 25 years in jail for Catalan leaders

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MADRID
Published
This combination of file pictures created on October 26, 2018 shows jailed Catalan separatist leaders (TOP L-R) Romeva, Forn, Turull, Junqueras, Rull (BOTTOM L-R) Cuixart, Forcadell, Bassa and Sanchez. (AFP Photo)
This combination of file pictures created on October 26, 2018 shows jailed Catalan separatist leaders (TOP L-R) Romeva, Forn, Turull, Junqueras, Rull (BOTTOM L-R) Cuixart, Forcadell, Bassa and Sanchez. (AFP Photo)

Spanish prosecutors are requesting that former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras be imprisoned for 25 years for rebellion and misappropriation of public funds, the highest prison term being sought for separatist leaders who pushed for Catalan independence last year.

The formal indictment of 18 politicians and activists issued Friday by Spain's public prosecutor's office accuses Junqueras of being the main promoter of an illegal Catalan independence referendum.

The banned vote in the northeastern Catalonia region caused Spain's gravest political crisis in four decades of democracy.

A Spanish Supreme Court probe into the turbulent events was wrapped up last month and the trial is expected to begin in early 2019.

Seven politicians, including Junqueras, and two civil society activists are already in pre-trial custody in Catalan prisons.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe The Greek ambassador to Albania has been summoned by Tirana after...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS