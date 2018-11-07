German Interior Minister Seehofer to step down as CSU leader: report

Horst Seehofer, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, will stand down from that role in the next few days but remain federal interior minister, a German newspaper cited several sources close to him as saying.

The sources told Die Zeit newspaper that Merkel's decision to step down as leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress in December had influenced Seehofer's decision to resign as head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) - a move he has faced pressure to make for months.

Shortly after the report, Seehofer's spokesman denied the claims and said the minister has not committed to stepping down from his post.

Merkel's CDU, Seehofer's CSU and the Social Democrats make up Germany's federal coalition.