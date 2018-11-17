Greek police, protesters clash after march to mark 1973 student revolt

Greek police say clashes have broken out between police and anarchists in Athens and Thessaloniki on the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military regime that ruled Greece.

Police said a group of about 300 in the capital erected barricades and threw firebombs and rocks at officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades on Saturday night. In Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, officers faced off with about 200 anarchists.

A march to the U.S. Embassy held earlier to observe the 45th anniversary of the uprising was mostly peaceful, save for two other incidents. Marchers representing Greece's governing Syriza party had plastic bottles and coffee cups thrown at them outside the embassy.

Police said a group attacked officers at an Athens subway station and eight suspects were detained.