Germany puts entry ban on 18 Saudis involved in Khashoggi killing

Berlin has banned 18 Saudi nationals from entering Europe's border-free Schengen zone because they are believed to be connected to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels that Germany issued the ban for the 26-nation zone in close coordination with France, which is part of the Schengen area, and Britain, which is not.

"As before, there are more questions than answers in this case, with the crime itself and who is behind it," Maas said.

Maas told the 18 are Saudis who are "allegedly connected to this crime" but gave no further information.

The ministry said they can't release the names due to German privacy protections.

Khashoggi, a contributing Washington Post columnist and a sharp critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on Oct. 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia has come under pressure from the international community to provide more information on the incident.

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin last week called on Saudi Arabia to conduct a seamless and transparent investigation after Riyadh announced it had charged 11 people in Khashoggi's case.