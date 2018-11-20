1 killed, 6 injured as train derails in northern Spain

A commuter train carrying around 150 people derailed outside the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least six, police said.

The regional civil protection agency says two train cars of a convoy of six went off the tracks at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday (0515 GMT) near Vacarisses, some 45 kilometers northwest of Barcelona.

Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona has told local media that heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.

Firefighters and emergency workers are working to evacuate the trapped commuters.