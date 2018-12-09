Far-right Flemish party quits Belgium's coalition government

Belgium's far-right New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) party quit Prime Minister Charles Michel's coalition government over his decision to sign a U.N. accord on migration, Interior Minister and N-VA member Jan Jambon said Sunday.

The decision will leave Michel as head of a minority government.

Belgian media reported that Michel was reshuffling his cabinet to replace three ministers from the N-VA who have resigned.

Minister for Health and Social Affairs Maggie de Block will inherit the asylum and migration portfolio, a post she had previously held, according to the VRT broadcaster. Vice premier Alexander De Croo is to take over as finance minister from Johan Van Overtveldt.

Secretary of State Peter de Crem will be promoted to interior minister, taking over from Jan Jambon, while Denis Ducarme, whose portfolio includes agriculture, is to become defence minister, according to VRT.

Michel was meeting on Sunday with King Philippe, who has accepted the resignation of the three ministers.