UK PM May delays Brexit vote amid widespread opposition

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was delaying a planned vote in parliament on her Brexit deal as it was set to be rejected "by a significant margin".

"It is clear that while there is broad support for many of the key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern," May said.

"We will therefore defer the vote schedule for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the house at this time."

May said that it was her duty to deliver Brexit, and that she would seek reassurances needed by parliament to complete the process.

"It is the right deal for Britain, I am determined to do all I can to secure the reassurances this House requires to get this deal over the line and deliver for the British people," May told parliament.

May said she would do all she could to secure further assurances from the European Union on the so-called backstop arrangement in the Brexit deal that has angered so many across parliament.

May told lawmakers if they wanted an alternative arrangement with the bloc, they must be honest about the downsides of the other options — a second referendum, continued single market membership and a no deal Brexit.

"Does this house want to deliver Brexit?" May said.

"If the House does, does it want to do so through reaching an agreement with the EU? If the answer is yes — and I believe that is the answer of the majority of this house — then we all have to ask ourselves whether we are prepared to make a compromise."

"Because there will be no enduring and successful Brexit without some compromise on both sides of the debate.