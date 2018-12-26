Russia conducts successful test of Avangard hypersonic missile system

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw the successful test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin remotely observed the test, which took place in the Russian Far East, from a Russian defence ministry building in Moscow.

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Putin said then that the Avangard has an intercontinental range and can fly in the atmosphere at a speed 20 times the speed of sound. The Russian leader added that the weapon can change both its course and its altitude en route to a target, making it "absolutely invulnerable to any air or missile defense means."

He said Avangard has been designed using new composite materials to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 Celsius (3,632 Fahrenheit) resulting from a flight through the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds.

Putin also introduced Kinzhal nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in March, which has already been put on duty with the units of Russia's Southern Military District.

Putin said Kinzhal flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) and can carry a nuclear or a conventional warhead. The military said it's capable of hitting both land targets and navy ships.