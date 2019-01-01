   
New Year's fireworks lead to death of Austrian teen, 2 Dutch men

BERLIN
Various fireworks products are displayed in a supermarket in Berlin, Germany. (EPA Photo)
Austrian police say a 17-year-old boy has died after a powerful firework he was trying to light during New Year's celebrations malfunctioned.

Police in Upper Austria said Tuesday that the teenager had attempted to fire a "ball bomb" from inside a metal tube when it exploded, inflicting serious head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in the town of Ried, but later died.

Authorities in the Netherlands also said two people died in separate fireworks-related incidents overnight.

Police in the eastern town of Enschede said officers found a man apparently killed by a fireworks explosion lying on the street shortly after midnight.

A 41-year-old man was reported killed as a result of fireworks in the North Sea town of Morra.

