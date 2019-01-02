Six people killed in train accident on Denmark bridge, police say

Six people were killed Wednesday in a train accident on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, local news agency Ritzau said.

The accident shut the bridge linking the islands of Zealand and Funen.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, but early media reports suggested a passenger train crashed into a cargo train on the bridge as high winds lashed the region.

The Great Belt Bridge, or Storebaelt, which is the world's third-longest suspension bridge by main span — 1,624 meters (5,330 feet), is part of bridges and tunnel link between the Danish islands.