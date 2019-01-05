Patriarch Bartholomew to officially recognize independent Ukrainian Orthodox church

Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew will officially recognize the creation of a unified church independent of the Moscow Patriarchate on Sunday in Istanbul, a move Russia has long campaigned against. Bartholomew I will hand over an official decree, called a "tomos," to Primate Metropolitan Epiphanius, in a ceremony that also coincides with one of the most important celebrations for Orthodoxy, the Epiphany.

In the latest of a series of confrontations between Ukraine and authorities in Russia Metropolitan Epiphanius, a 39-year-old bishop from the Kiev Patriarchate was elected as the leader of the new autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church during a vote that was held at a closed-door synod in Kiev's St. Sophia Cathedral in Dec. 15, 2018. Ahead of the vote, the Russian Orthodox Church called on the United Nations, the leaders of Germany and France, the pope and other spiritual leaders to protect Orthodox believers in Ukraine.

Last November, the synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate gathered in Istanbul in a bid to approve an official tomos, granting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church autocephaly. Under the leadership of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the patriarchate announced in October that it would grant autocephaly, or independence, to the Ukrainian Church. The decision ended more than 300 years of Moscow's control over Orthodox churches in Ukraine and affects millions of believers in Russia and Ukraine.

Since the late 1600s, the Orthodox Church in Ukraine had been a wing of the Russian Orthodox Church rather than being ecclesiastically independent. Many Ukrainians, however, resented the implication that Ukraine was a vassal of Russia. The move raises deep concerns about what will happen to the approximately 12,000 churches in Ukraine that were under the Moscow Patriarchate. In recent years, about 50 churches in Ukraine under the Moscow Patriarchate have been forcibly seized and transferred to the Kiev Patriarchate, according to Metropolitan Antony Pakanich.

Under Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine has pushed to establish a national church and thereby sever centuries-old ties with the Russian clergy. Kiev authorities say the step is essential to tackle Russian meddling on its soil. The move came amid increasing tensions between Moscow and Kiev as the two countries continue trading blame for the worst crisis in years over the Kerch Strait.

Since Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and the ensuing conflict with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, Kiev has been wary of the influence of Patriarch Kirill, who is an avid supporter of the Kremlin's policies. The issue has played a key role in Ukraine's presidential elections in March, with incumbent President Poroshenko making independence from the Russian Orthodox Church a key issue as he plans a re-election bid.