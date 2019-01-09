   
Mirage fighter jet disappears from radar over eastern France

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, a French Mirage 2000D jet fighter takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. (AP Photo)
A French fighter jet carrying two pilots has disappeared from radar screens near the Swiss border.

A French air force spokeswoman said the Mirage 2000D was last detected Wednesday in a snow-covered mountainous area between the Doubs and Jura regions. She said a search is underway for signs of the plane. The spokeswoman wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

The plane took off soon after 11 a.m. (1000 GMT; 5 a.m. EST) from the Nancy-Ochey air base in northeast France.

Snow and low visibility were hampering the search, officials said, with no news from the pilots.

The plane was unarmed.

