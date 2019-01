Two people died in eastern Germany when their airplane crashed on Saturday afternoon.

The light aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon near the village of Oberbarnim in the district of Maerkisch-Oderland in the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds the capital, Berlin, police said.

The plane took off around 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT) from Strausberg airfield on the outskirts of Berlin.

Further information was not immediately available.