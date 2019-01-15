'Time's up': EU warns of 'disorderly exit' after May's Brexit deal rejected

The British parliament's rejection of a negotiated Brexit deal increases the risk that Britain will crash out of the European Union without an agreement, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned Tuesday.

"I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up," Juncker, the head of the EU's executive arm, said in a statement immediately after the vote in London.

"While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared," he said.

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter his country was also stepping up its planning for a Brexit no-deal.

Meanwhile, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk argued that the only positive solution for Britain after the deal was rejected was to stay in the EU.

Lawmakers defeated May's Brexit divorce deal by a crushing margin, triggering political upheaval that could lead to a disorderly exit from the EU or even to a reversal of the 2016 decision to leave.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" Tusk tweeted after the vote.

