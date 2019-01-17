May talks to opposition parties - minus Labour - after confidence win

British Prime Minister Theresa May met the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and Wales' Plaid Cymru, but she said she is "disappointed" that the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has chosen not to take part in discussions.

May says that her door remains open to Labour, calling on MPs to "put self interest aside" and "work constructively together" to find a way forward for Brexit.

May met the opposition leaders after she survived a no-confidence motion in the British parliament on Wednesday the day after her Brexit deal suffered a massive defeat in the same chamber.

"From tomorrow meetings will be taking place between senior government representatives, including myself, and groups of MPs that represent the widest possible selection of views from across parliament," May said in a brief late-evening address outside 10 Downing Street.