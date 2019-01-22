   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Far-right AfD losing ground among voters in Germany, poll says

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BERLIN
Published
emAFP Photo/em
AFP Photo

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is losing ground among voters, according to a poll taken after the domestic intelligence service said it was probing the party, the mass-circulation daily Bild reported on Tuesday.

The INSA poll of 2,044 respondents taken between Friday and Monday, put support for the right-wing party at 13 percent, down 1.5 percentage points on the week and the lowest level in more than a year. According to INSA, the AfD peaked at 18.5 percent at the beginning of October.

The party, which gained prominence following a sharp rise in immigration in 2015-16, is now the fourth most popular party, well behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian CDU/CSU alliance on 31 percent, up two percentage points.

The Greens are up 1.5 points, in third place at 19.5 percent. In fourth place are the Social Democrats (SPD), down 1 point on the week at 13.5 percent.

The hard-left Linke party lost one percentage point to 9.5 percent, and the liberal FDP was unchanged at 9.5 percent.

Merkel's grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD would gain just 44.5 percent of the vote in elections held now, insufficient for a parliamentary majority.

The Verfassungsschutz (Constitutional Protection) intelligence agency said last week it was treating the AfD as a "Prueffall," which translates to test case, meaning the intelligence services cannot use undercover agents or other investigative tools in its observations.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Severe disruption caused by drone incursions at London's Gatwick airport...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS